Well done Salford you took your few chances whilst we blew our many. Shame about the poor Wendyball tactics- about time they cut out that throwing the ball at the player thing. Seems to be creeping in every game now.

So they allowed the criminal a visa. Who needs brexit. Shame he will probably take the place of GOB who was very good for you tonight and doesn't deserve to lose his place to that troublecauser.



Double bonus your fans behaved for a change.



Good luck for the rest of the season.