Re: Carney Visa??

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 11:37 am
SaleSlim




TheButcher wrote:
Jools is an odd one, that's for sure.


She's ranting again over on the Hudds board. The way she's going on it looks like they're expecting Millwall to turn up Thu night! :roll:

Re: Carney Visa??

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 8:15 pm
number 6





SaleSlim wrote:
She's ranting again over on the Hudds board. The way she's going on it looks like they're expecting Millwall to turn up Thu night! :roll:



i guess its your turn now, she was devastated when connor chose fc over huddersfield, insisting we used dirty underhand dealings when it was her own club at fault!

Re: Carney Visa??

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 11:13 pm
SaleSlim




number 6 wrote:
i guess its your turn now, she was devastated when connor chose fc over huddersfield, insisting we used dirty underhand dealings when it was her own club at fault!


Oh it's been "our turn" for a while now! :lol: Jools needs to get laid as she is a right grumpy s0d and has it in for pretty much everyone, with us having pride of place at #1 on her hit-list at the minute. Noticed she called your lot "classless" on their forum but no idea what she was referring to, probably just some sort of post-menopausal rant. :lol: **awaits censorship**

Re: Carney Visa??

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 2:30 pm
TheButcher





Here's a handy jools flowchart for whenever you feel masochistic...

1. It's my opinion, and it's always right.
2. Your opinion is invalid. See 1.
3. I'm allowed to exaggerate and blow things way out of proportion regardless of the validity of my argument or yours. See 2.
4. I'm an expert on anything that I type, including things I really don't know about, and definitely things that you know more about. See 3.
5. I will never concede a point regardless of the fact that I may be completely wrong/round the bend/in a mood/missed Emmerdale. See 1.










Re: Carney Visa??

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 2:58 pm
jools





:lol: Wow- a page of a thread all of my own- how thrilling! :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol:

Thought you'd all be busy sewing banners for the impending arrival of carney. Thought this was all supposed to be sorted last Tuesday.
Or at least discussing the game in two days. Even a hull fan skulking round for no good reason.

Is he here yet? :lol:


Re: Carney Visa??

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 3:06 pm
number 6





Oh bless jools, I aren't skulking around, last time I checked I was free to post on any forum and I think it's more of a case of other fans taking the urine out of you which is quite humourous after rants on how you see things

Re: Carney Visa??

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 5:27 pm
jools





Yes, it's very humorous to see just how much time and effort you are spending discussing me instead of the rugby. Lol.


Re: Carney Visa??

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 9:57 pm
TheButcher





jools wrote:
Yes, it's very humorous to see just how much time and effort I'm spending discussing me instead of the rugby. Lol.


Corrected it for you. ;)










Re: Carney Visa??

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 12:30 pm
redgunner




Joking apart, maybe Marwen was a little ecconimical with the truth & we have actually signed him for the middle eights! :thumb:

Re: Carney Visa??

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 7:13 am
stouffer




Jools, you'll be delighted to hear that his visa's now been sorted. I look forward to your hysterical post about how this will turn trigger the downfall of society.

