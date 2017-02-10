dr_feelgood wrote: I was considering going to the match via public transport so I could have a few jars in Manchester afterwards. Having tried to plan the journey on the crap TFGM route planner I think I have discovered the reason for Salford's poor attendance figures; it's a right pain in the booty to get to the AJ Bell without a car and you then have to pay £5 for the pleasure of a long wait to get off the car park. I feel sorry for Koukash and the many Salford fans from around the Willows area and I fear attendances will remain poor until the public transport to the stadium is improved.

It is being sorted, once the new link bridge between the Trafford Centre (TC) and the area of the ground opens it should be much easier either a walk or short bus ride from the TC.Not sure if the tram link from Manchester to the TC will help as it goes all through Trafford Park then stops at the further end of the TC so a bit of a walk then but doable (open 2020 I think). Maybe one day the often discussed plan of taking the tram out to where the stadium is will finally happen.