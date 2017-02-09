NickyKiss wrote: Escare kicked a couple of belters at Catalans so maybe we have one.



We'll have to judge him a few weeks in.

I was saying at work today hopefully he follows in the footsteps of Botica and Richards who picked up the mantle without much prior experience. For me it's a risk that's rarely mentioned but will bite us up the arris at some point.What happens when ST comes back? If ST is fit there is no way Escare will get a place as long as he has a hole up his harris.We seem to have got rid of "middles" (I still haven't got a clue what a middle is ) maybe a some point we will get rid of a kicking competition at the start of a season to determine who effectively will be our top points scorer in the season.A poor Leeds team tonight would have beaten an equally poor saints team tonight if they had taken emininently kick able penalties.