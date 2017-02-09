WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan's 19 for Salford

Re: Wigan's 19 for Salford

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 4:42 pm
that's a stronger 19 than we named all of last season
Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 4:44 pm
pie.warrior wrote:
that's a stronger 19 than we named all of last season


Nice to see we're in the position of having to leave players out rather than the physio dictating who plays.

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 7:32 pm
MattyB wrote:
Who are we missing out that 19?

Sam
Manfredi
Micky Mac

It's been a while since we only had three out. Heard Dom is out until the playoffs at best, what's the forecast on Sam & Micky? Easter?

A goal kicker?

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 8:26 pm
Itchy Arsenal wrote:
A goal kicker?


Some would say we managed perfectly well without one last season...
