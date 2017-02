NickyKiss wrote: I'd like to see it but I can't see who it would be in front of. Maybe Joe Burgess if he's still not 100%? He only played 30 minutes at Catalans (and Gildart didn't play at all thinking on so may a shuffle around).



You a fan of Marshall Rogues? I've seen him 3 or 4 times at u19's level and he's been electric. He also went very well for Swinton last year by all accounts.

He's an excellent finisher and tough. However I'm not sure about him defensively, but as I said, he has had a lot of praise from different personnel at the club, so he must be doing something right to impress so many.