With an eye on the Cronulla game I'd give Bateman a rest and just use Lockers for 15 mins off the bench to spell Powell. We don't want Bateman getting banned (see McIlorum sent off in a dead rubber against Saints a week before the play offs in 2012) or Lockers getting injured (see Lockers getting injured v Huddersfield at home in 2015 when the game was already won, the week before the WCC). This would give both Isa and Joel a chance to stake a claim for a bench spot the following week.



FB 22 Escaré

RW 21 Tierney

RC 3 Gelling

LC 4 Gildart

LW 5 Burgess

SO 6 Williams

SH 7 Leuluai

P 8 Nuuausala

H 16 Powell

P 10 Flower

SR 20 Isa

SR 12 L.Farrell

LF 17 Tautai



S 11 J.Tomkins

S 13 O'Loughlin

S 15 Clubb

S 19 Sutton