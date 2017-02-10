shinymcshine wrote:
To suggest that means you must have already seen all the other teams in action in Round 1, care to share all the scores too so we can make a killing down the bookies?
To rephrase it he means, if any of these 2 make the 4....what a poor standard Superleague will be after that game.
Not sure I agree. There was some real good defence on show but it lacked some real quality attack. Im sure it was just some week 1 blues and the teams still getting to gel.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 4everfax, Brid B&W, BRIXTON, cas all the way, coco the fullback, ComeOnYouUll, GansonTheClown, Google Adsense [Bot], Kevs Head, King Street Cat, ThePrinter, Wellsy13, wrencat1873 and 125 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|