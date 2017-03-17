WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Open message to Neville Smith, Sky Sports RL producer

Re: Open message to Neville Smith, Sky Sports RL producer

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 9:01 pm
Lebron James
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 734
Slugger McBatt wrote:
I don't mind Tez, he seems a good sort. John Wells talks like he's describing something of earth-shattering importance. Like when at the touch screen and a losing player came up, and he talked about how difficult it must be for him. He'd lost a game of rugby, not his mother!

Dave Woods is far better, and I like Brian Noble. I prefer having coaches on because they talk about the technical stuff.

Carney is good. I think he also fronts one of the Gaelic sports on Sky as the main anchor.

Phil Clarke should be removed. He is a director and shareholder of a company that represents many of the people who play. Is he going to give accurate analysis, I only have Sky for the rugby, and I'm not paying it so he can use it to inflate the value of his clients.

PS: player-cam is a waste of time and looked very cumbersome because of the padding. It must have been distracting for Gidley.


If I was a manager looking to sign a new player I would totally do my due diligence by watching rugby league on sky and listening to Phil Clarke

Regards

King James

Re: Open message to Neville Smith, Sky Sports RL producer

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 9:30 pm
headhunter
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Aug 17, 2003 5:21 pm
Posts: 17021
Location: South Wales
"I like the energy what Rob Burrow brings"

loving embarrassing.
King Street Cat wrote:
Some might look at this as being harsh but I think it's fair. When are the Rugby League going to stop persisting with this fantasy expansion. If it hasn't worked by now, it never will! I'm all for reaching out to a wider audience with our game but not at the expense of historical clubs in the homelands.

Re: Open message to Neville Smith, Sky Sports RL producer

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 6:39 am
WIZEB
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 23, 2009 12:31 pm
Posts: 9356
Location: The Hamptons of East Yorkshire
Michael Ennis has been really good on Fox as their new summariser. Phil Clarke please take note.
