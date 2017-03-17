Slugger McBatt wrote:

I don't mind Tez, he seems a good sort. John Wells talks like he's describing something of earth-shattering importance. Like when at the touch screen and a losing player came up, and he talked about how difficult it must be for him. He'd lost a game of rugby, not his mother!



Dave Woods is far better, and I like Brian Noble. I prefer having coaches on because they talk about the technical stuff.



Carney is good. I think he also fronts one of the Gaelic sports on Sky as the main anchor.



Phil Clarke should be removed. He is a director and shareholder of a company that represents many of the people who play. Is he going to give accurate analysis, I only have Sky for the rugby, and I'm not paying it so he can use it to inflate the value of his clients.



PS: player-cam is a waste of time and looked very cumbersome because of the padding. It must have been distracting for Gidley.