Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 8:33 pm
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5085
Wigg'n wrote:
Why didn't they show Gidley's POV when he got wiped out by Hansen and Stewart, or when he knocked on?


Yet they show him feeding a scrum...

Re: Open message to Neville Smith, Sky Sports RL producer

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 8:51 pm
Mr Churchill Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2012 10:08 am
Posts: 520
Thick thick settasix

Re: Open message to Neville Smith, Sky Sports RL producer

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 9:53 pm
Mark_W Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 4:54 pm
Posts: 4132
Location: SouthStand
Is rugby league the only sport where the lead commentator doesn't know, or pretends to not know, the rules?

We don't need Cummings

Re: Open message to Neville Smith, Sky Sports RL producer

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 11:51 pm
Miro User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Jan 29, 2006 12:36 pm
Posts: 724
Location: Wakefield
Brian, for the 5th week running, it is NOT Wildcats. :BEAT:
Last edited by Miro on Fri Mar 17, 2017 5:14 am, edited 1 time in total.

Re: Open message to Neville Smith, Sky Sports RL producer

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 2:11 am
Mr Churchill Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2012 10:08 am
Posts: 520
Well that's it for me. I'll be watching with no sound in future until O'Connor is gone or have a radio commentary on. Talk about destroying a legacy Hemmings and Stevo built up over nearly 30 years. Suppose Hemmings just thinks well I've only a year to do I'll just grit my teeth and say nothing. Shame.

Re: Open message to Neville Smith, Sky Sports RL producer

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 7:34 am
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5114
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
Is it really that bad you need to mute your TV! I would rather listen to the telly tubbies than my missus!
Mac out!

Re: Open message to Neville Smith, Sky Sports RL producer

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 11:34 am
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12765
Location: Ossett
That interview with Gidley while he was having the camera fitted was one of the most awkward, amateurish things I've ever seen; poor old Tez does not have the mental acuity to make something like that fly.

Re: Open message to Neville Smith, Sky Sports RL producer

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 12:02 pm
Clearwing User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5743
bren2k wrote:
That interview with Gidley while he was having the camera fitted was one of the most awkward, amateurish things I've ever seen; poor old Tez does not have the mental acuity to make something like that fly.


Just pray he doesn't find out that the camera's powered by a setasix batteries. It'll be my TV that's flying if he does.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: Open message to Neville Smith, Sky Sports RL producer

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 2:09 pm
Slugger McBatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5010
Location: Over there
I don't mind Tez, he seems a good sort. John Wells talks like he's describing something of earth-shattering importance. Like when at the touch screen and a losing player came up, and he talked about how difficult it must be for him. He'd lost a game of rugby, not his mother!

Dave Woods is far better, and I like Brian Noble. I prefer having coaches on because they talk about the technical stuff.

Carney is good. I think he also fronts one of the Gaelic sports on Sky as the main anchor.

Phil Clarke should be removed. He is a director and shareholder of a company that represents many of the people who play. Is he going to give accurate analysis, I only have Sky for the rugby, and I'm not paying it so he can use it to inflate the value of his clients.

PS: player-cam is a waste of time and looked very cumbersome because of the padding. It must have been distracting for Gidley.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.
Who is online

c}