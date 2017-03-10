WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Open message to Neville Smith, Sky Sports RL producer

Fri Mar 10, 2017 11:25 pm
The best partner for Edward Hemmings would be Anthony Rea (aka 'Tony Ray').
Sat Mar 11, 2017 1:03 am
RL claims to be an innovative sport! We brought in the video ref. Ref cameras, promotional adverts which have never been done before!

We had two fantastic commentators in Eddie and Stevo for years who have now unfortunately run their course. Carney sounds like he trips up on every other word, O'Connor sounds like a neanderthal even though he can come up with some great point. Cummings, why the hell is he there? Talks nonsense to back his ref mates up. McDermott is the one I thought would be poor but actually is the best.

So let's be innovative again. I have two options:

1. Let Jonny Vegas take over commentary! Especially if it's Saints or Wigan. It would be comedy gold!

2. Get that fella from Cas on. The one with the famous commentary "GERRIM OFF THE FIELD! I CAN'T SPEYK! SEND THE DIRTY GET OFF! IF YOU'VE GOT ANY BOTTLE REF HE'LL WALK!!" Always brings a belly full of laughter when I hear that!! :lol: :lol:
c}