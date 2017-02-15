Seriously? Crabtree is one of the most articulate ex players on TV and Peacock isn't bad at all.
Agree. Both come across really well, especially Crabtree
No, no, no, no, nooooo
Crabtree is awful - he over emphasises almost every word and speaks like he's reading a book to a young child - far too much animation. He's also way over the top with his praise - he's like James Corden.
He just sounds like he's putting far too much effort into making what he's saying sound interesting - so even when he does have something interesting to say, you're distracted by his stupid tone.
I know we shouldn't always look to Oz for the answers, but there's some cracking commentators over there - Dan Ginnane (triple M radio) describes the game very well and really whips up an atmosphere, and Matt Thompson is a young bloke who's doing more on channel 9 that is also really good. I'd love either of them... I also love Vossy, but more for his character, and that would wear thin (a bit like Stevo) once the novelty wore off.
LifeLongHKRFan wrote:
I often commentate on a sky game. Its usually something along the lines of "Shut the love up you thick lovers!!"
Superted wrote:
That's a case of you not personally liking his style. The accusation that he can't string a sentence together is way off the mark.
Harrigan wrote:
Wigan are the most structured team I have ever seen in this country.
NickyKiss wrote:
As a fan Wane makes you want to run through a brick wall so you can only imagine how he makes the players feel!
Mightygiants1895 wrote:
Brian Moore? Really? I find on the whole just to be really negative, he's sounds to be constantly moaning when I watch the 6 nations. No thanks
to be fair to Moore his main gripes are the delays surrounding the scrum formation and complex penalty awards, which are entirely justifiable. the only problem is his tendency to drone on about it for ever. both sports are lacking in this area, we have a barely formed scrum where the ball never goes where it should, and they have an over complicated scrum where the ball can stay in forever until someone gives away a penalty
to be fair to Moore his main gripes are the delays surrounding the scrum formation and complex penalty awards, which are entirely justifiable. the only problem is his tendency to drone on about it for ever. both sports are lacking in this area, we have a barely formed scrum where the ball never goes where it should, and they have an over complicated scrum where the ball can stay in forever until someone gives away a penalty
True. I've always found Moore to be quite fair and knowledgeable. He's also (I believe) got a referees qualification, which maybe explains his does go on a bit about certain things.
I quite like him, but he can't talk proper and says very little of any insight with regards to the tactics and details of the sport. It's all this "he got to just grip the ball hard and run in hard" and "tackle hard" and "stand up to be counted" and "grit and determination"...he says absolutely nothing.
