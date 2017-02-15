WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Open message to Neville Smith, Sky Sports RL producer

Lebron James wrote:
TheElectricGlidingWarrior wrote:
Seriously? Crabtree is one of the most articulate ex players on TV and Peacock isn't bad at all.


Agree. Both come across really well, especially Crabtree

No, no, no, no, nooooo

Crabtree is awful - he over emphasises almost every word and speaks like he's reading a book to a young child - far too much animation. He's also way over the top with his praise - he's like James Corden.

He just sounds like he's putting far too much effort into making what he's saying sound interesting - so even when he does have something interesting to say, you're distracted by his stupid tone.

I know we shouldn't always look to Oz for the answers, but there's some cracking commentators over there - Dan Ginnane (triple M radio) describes the game very well and really whips up an atmosphere, and Matt Thompson is a young bloke who's doing more on channel 9 that is also really good. I'd love either of them... I also love Vossy, but more for his character, and that would wear thin (a bit like Stevo) once the novelty wore off.

LifeLongHKRFan wrote:
I often commentate on a sky game. Its usually something along the lines of "Shut the love up you thick lovers!!" :D

:lol:
Superted wrote:
No, no, no, no, nooooo

Crabtree is awful - he over emphasises almost every word and speaks like he's reading a book to a young child - far too much animation. He's also way over the top with his praise - he's like James Corden.

He just sounds like he's putting far too much effort into making what he's saying sound interesting - so even when he does have something interesting to say, you're distracted by his stupid tone.

I know we shouldn't always look to Oz for the answers, but there's some cracking commentators over there - Dan Ginnane (triple M radio) describes the game very well and really whips up an atmosphere, and Matt Thompson is a young bloke who's doing more on channel 9 that is also really good. I'd love either of them... I also love Vossy, but more for his character, and that would wear thin (a bit like Stevo) once the novelty wore off.



Agree 100% what you say about Crabtree

Superted wrote:
No, no, no, no, noooo

Crabtree is awful - he over emphasises almost every word and speaks like he's reading a book to a young child - far too much animation. He's also way over the top with his praise - he's like James Corden.

He just sounds like he's putting far too much effort into making what he's saying sound interesting - so even when he does have something interesting to say, you're distracted by his stupid tone.

I know we shouldn't always look to Oz for the answers, but there's some cracking commentators over there - Dan Ginnane (triple M radio) describes the game very well and really whips up an atmosphere, and Matt Thompson is a young bloke who's doing more on channel 9 that is also really good. I'd love either of them... I also love Vossy, but more for his character, and that would wear thin (a bit like Stevo) once the novelty wore off.

That's a case of you not personally liking his style. The accusation that he can't string a sentence together is way off the mark.
TheElectricGlidingWarrior wrote:
That's a case of you not personally liking his style. The accusation that he can't string a sentence together is way off the mark.


Agreed - he's actually quite eloquent... it's just the tone that's all wrong!
