Superted wrote:

No, no, no, no, nooooo



Crabtree is awful - he over emphasises almost every word and speaks like he's reading a book to a young child - far too much animation. He's also way over the top with his praise - he's like James Corden.



He just sounds like he's putting far too much effort into making what he's saying sound interesting - so even when he does have something interesting to say, you're distracted by his stupid tone.



I know we shouldn't always look to Oz for the answers, but there's some cracking commentators over there - Dan Ginnane (triple M radio) describes the game very well and really whips up an atmosphere, and Matt Thompson is a young bloke who's doing more on channel 9 that is also really good. I'd love either of them... I also love Vossy, but more for his character, and that would wear thin (a bit like Stevo) once the novelty wore off.