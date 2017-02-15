Lebron James wrote:
TheElectricGlidingWarrior wrote:
Seriously? Crabtree is one of the most articulate ex players on TV and Peacock isn't bad at all.
Agree. Both come across really well, especially Crabtree
No, no, no, no, nooooo
Crabtree is awful - he over emphasises almost every word and speaks like he's reading a book to a young child - far too much animation. He's also way over the top with his praise - he's like James Corden.
He just sounds like he's putting far too much effort into making what he's saying sound interesting - so even when he does have something interesting to say, you're distracted by his stupid tone.
I know we shouldn't always look to Oz for the answers, but there's some cracking commentators over there - Dan Ginnane (triple M radio) describes the game very well and really whips up an atmosphere, and Matt Thompson is a young bloke who's doing more on channel 9 that is also really good. I'd love either of them... I also love Vossy, but more for his character, and that would wear thin (a bit like Stevo) once the novelty wore off.