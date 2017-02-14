WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Open message to Neville Smith, Sky Sports RL producer

Re: Open message to Neville Smith, Sky Sports RL producer

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 11:15 am
Ste100Centurions
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1318
Sheldon wrote:
Sorry, Brian Moore?

I think it would be great fun if we could get Brian Blessed as the lead commentator !

Re: Open message to Neville Smith, Sky Sports RL producer

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 12:01 pm
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2069
Location: LEYTH
Ste100Centurions wrote:
I think it would be great fun if we could get Brian Blessed as the lead commentator !


:lol: :lol: :lol:

I'll get my headphones ready!!!!!!!!!
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)

Re: Open message to Neville Smith, Sky Sports RL producer

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 12:32 pm
Karen
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 9:13 am
Posts: 9973
Location: The right side of the river, by 49 miles!!
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Much prefer to listen to local commentary over the top.

Which is exactly what I do whenever the hubby is commentating on a Sky game!
:DAISY: Black 'n' White's Best Female 2006 & Runner Up 2007 & 2008 :DAISY:
"We will not accept a top eight finish as a barometer of supposed success at any point in the future whilst I am the owner of this club", A Pearson 23/09/2011

Re: Open message to Neville Smith, Sky Sports RL producer

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 12:33 pm
Karen
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 9:13 am
Posts: 9973
Location: The right side of the river, by 49 miles!!
PopTart wrote:
Carney is the future face of Rugby League on Sky.

Oh I hope so :wink:
:DAISY: Black 'n' White's Best Female 2006 & Runner Up 2007 & 2008 :DAISY:
"We will not accept a top eight finish as a barometer of supposed success at any point in the future whilst I am the owner of this club", A Pearson 23/09/2011

Re: Open message to Neville Smith, Sky Sports RL producer

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 12:34 pm
LifeLongHKRFan
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 1:17 pm
Posts: 1639
Karen wrote:
Which is exactly what I do whenever the hubby is commentating on a Sky game!



I often commentate on a sky game. Its usually something along the lines of "Shut the love up you thick lovers!!" :D

Re: Open message to Neville Smith, Sky Sports RL producer

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 3:31 pm
Mightygiants1895

Joined: Thu Sep 05, 2013 7:49 pm
Posts: 63
Brian Moore? Really? I find on the whole just to be really negative, he's sounds to be constantly moaning when I watch the 6 nations. No thanks

Re: Open message to Neville Smith, Sky Sports RL producer

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 3:35 pm
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7470
Mightygiants1895 wrote:
Brian Moore? Really? I find on the whole just to be really negative, he's sounds to be constantly moaning when I watch the 6 nations. No thanks


Agreed.
Also, we should be wanting either a RL person or a pro commentator and Moore fails on both counts.
It's bad enough that the head of the RFL is now wearing Union clobber, without inviting in the enemy.

Re: Open message to Neville Smith, Sky Sports RL producer

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 8:14 pm
Lebron James
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 707
wrencat1873 wrote:
Agreed.
Also, we should be wanting either a RL person or a pro commentator and Moore fails on both counts.
It's bad enough that the head of the RFL is now wearing Union clobber, without inviting in the enemy.


Take off your flat cap and put down your whippet for a moment. Also remove that chip from your shoulder. Why is rugby union the enemy?

Regards

King James

Re: Open message to Neville Smith, Sky Sports RL producer

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 12:01 pm
TheElectricGlidingWarrior
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 10, 2009 10:21 pm
Posts: 1844
Location: Wigan
wire-quin wrote:
Why the BBC use Peacock and Crabtree is beyond me. Neither can string a sentence together.

Seriously? Crabtree is one of the most articulate ex players on TV and Peacock isn't bad at all.
Image
Harrigan wrote:
Wigan are the most structured team I have ever seen in this country.

NickyKiss wrote:
As a fan Wane makes you want to run through a brick wall so you can only imagine how he makes the players feel!


@TheEGW
YouTube Channel

Re: Open message to Neville Smith, Sky Sports RL producer

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 12:13 pm
Lebron James
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 707
TheElectricGlidingWarrior wrote:
Seriously? Crabtree is one of the most articulate ex players on TV and Peacock isn't bad at all.


Agree. Both come across really well, especially Crabtree

Regards

King James
