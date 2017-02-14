I think it would be great fun if we could get Brian Blessed as the lead commentator !
I'll get my headphones ready!!!!!!!!!
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Much prefer to listen to local commentary over the top.
Which is exactly what I do whenever the hubby is commentating on a Sky game!
Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 9:13 am Posts: 9973 Location: The right side of the river, by 49 miles!!
PopTart wrote:
Carney is the future face of Rugby League on Sky.
Oh I hope so
Black 'n' White's Best Female 2006 & Runner Up 2007 & 2008 "We will not accept a top eight finish as a barometer of supposed success at any point in the future whilst I am the owner of this club", A Pearson 23/09/2011
Brian Moore? Really? I find on the whole just to be really negative, he's sounds to be constantly moaning when I watch the 6 nations. No thanks
Agreed. Also, we should be wanting either a RL person or a pro commentator and Moore fails on both counts. It's bad enough that the head of the RFL is now wearing Union clobber, without inviting in the enemy.
Take off your flat cap and put down your whippet for a moment. Also remove that chip from your shoulder. Why is rugby union the enemy?
