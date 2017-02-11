"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)
I'm sure O'Connor is a good guy but he's a bloody awful commentator and it's not just his way of speaking, he offers nothing insightful at all.
McDermott is just about passable but still isnt great.
If Phil Clarke can be calmed down a bit I don't mind him (Though I agree on the issue with him and Solomona, IIRC it's not the first time there's been an issue with Clarke and a potential conflict of interest. I'm sure it was spotted by some on here a few years ago that Clarke was excessively praising players who just happened to have his brother as agent.)
Carney and Wells are great and somewhat rescue what would otherwise be a pretty terrible broadcast.
Eddie I quite like but restrict him to just main commentator, nothing else at all, and no opinions please Eddie, just commentate.
I can't quite believe we've STILL got Stuart Cummings there. It's embarrassing and unnecessary. Not to mention the fact he's occasionally wrong in his bizzarely desperate attempts to defend the officials and backup any decision they make. Get rid. Now.
If additional people are needed then I'd maybe be looking to someone like Luke Robinson or if Jon Wilkin is available I'd put him on. He's usually very good on the BBC. Though I don't see why they can't manage with Eddie, Clarke, Carney & Wells.
Agree with all that HIM, I had the misfortune to listen to the first 30odd minutes of the Wales/England game, Eddie Butler can only state the players name and throw in the occasional 'out to' xxx, it's almost the same with John Motson, he can't commentate to save his life, no description of live action but describes it upon replay. Jiffy is increasingly losing the plot, he started to say something three times and then just stopped without actually making any point, basically inane babble that made no sense. The only one of the three involved in the live match commentary that says anything worth listening to was Brian Moore though doesn't get much time on the mic these days.
Would just like to hear someone just commentate properly, Eddie used to be able to do this quite well BITD, now not so. Cummins is an embaressment all round, IF you must discuss the finer points of decisions, during live play is not the time to do so. Much prefer to listen to local commentary over the top.
Agree with all that. Moore is easily the best RU commentator, understands the game and explains it well. Clive Tyldesley used to do league commentary back in the day, didn't he? I'd like to see him get a go. He couldn't be worse than Jiffy, Eddie, etc etc.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)
