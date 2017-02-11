Agree with all that HIM, I had the misfortune to listen to the first 30odd minutes of the Wales/England game, Eddie Butler can only state the players name and throw in the occasional 'out to' xxx, it's almost the same with John Motson, he can't commentate to save his life, no description of live action but describes it upon replay.
Jiffy is increasingly losing the plot, he started to say something three times and then just stopped without actually making any point, basically inane babble that made no sense.
The only one of the three involved in the live match commentary that says anything worth listening to was Brian Moore though doesn't get much time on the mic these days.
Would just like to hear someone just commentate properly, Eddie used to be able to do this quite well BITD, now not so.
Cummins is an embaressment all round, IF you must discuss the finer points of decisions, during live play is not the time to do so.
Much prefer to listen to local commentary over the top.