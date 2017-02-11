I'm sure O'Connor is a good guy but he's a bloody awful commentator and it's not just his way of speaking, he offers nothing insightful at all.



McDermott is just about passable but still isnt great.



If Phil Clarke can be calmed down a bit I don't mind him (Though I agree on the issue with him and Solomona, IIRC it's not the first time there's been an issue with Clarke and a potential conflict of interest. I'm sure it was spotted by some on here a few years ago that Clarke was excessively praising players who just happened to have his brother as agent.)



Carney and Wells are great and somewhat rescue what would otherwise be a pretty terrible broadcast.



Eddie I quite like but restrict him to just main commentator, nothing else at all, and no opinions please Eddie, just commentate.



I can't quite believe we've STILL got Stuart Cummings there. It's embarrassing and unnecessary. Not to mention the fact he's occasionally wrong in his bizzarely desperate attempts to defend the officials and backup any decision they make. Get rid. Now.



If additional people are needed then I'd maybe be looking to someone like Luke Robinson or if Jon Wilkin is available I'd put him on. He's usually very good on the BBC. Though I don't see why they can't manage with Eddie, Clarke, Carney & Wells.