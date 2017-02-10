Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 9:13 am Posts: 9968 Location: The right side of the river, by 49 miles!!
I think Sky/Radio need to get away from the whole "He's an ex player so he must be a good commentator/summariser" and find people who actually know what they're taking about!
Maybe I'm thinking of the other fella who commentates on yawnion? Stuart Barnes is it? Certainly one of them is so anti-league its untrue. He did nothing, but slate Sam Burgess off when he swapped codes and i also seem to remember him slagging off a State Origin game a few years ago claiming it was boring
If this wasn't Moore than happy to admit I was wrong, but it was definatley an ex player that now commentates on Union.
Wasn't it Barnes who came up with that patronising "league is draughts, union is chess" bollix that people unthinkingly parrot as if it's the source of all wisdom? And which begs the question, of course, that if union is such a game of tactical complexity, and league is such a simple game, how come they all want our coaches (and players) ?
Barnes was even in his playing days obese and unfit so wouldn't have lasted 5 minutes in RL. That's why he probably feels the need to slag it off to hide his own inadequacies. As a yawnion player he remained in the shadow of the very ordinary Rob Andrew throughout his career. Not someone whose opinions are worth much.
O'Connor is painful, he doesn't understand that the reason Leigh were 'exciting' in the Championship is because they were a full-time team running through part-time defences.
Some might look at this as being harsh but I think it's fair. When are the Rugby League going to stop persisting with this fantasy expansion. If it hasn't worked by now, it never will! I'm all for reaching out to a wider audience with our game but not at the expense of historical clubs in the homelands.
If you read this Neville, can you look into Sky's position on the ethics of Phil Clarke being allowed to give ridiculous praise and promotion to players who just happen to be contracted clients of his/his brother's company. Raving about Hampshire tonight with comparisons to the great Matty Smith, who both happen to be clients of a certain brother.
If you read this Neville, can you look into Sky's position on the ethics of Phil Clarke being allowed to give ridiculous praise and promotion to players who just happen to be contracted clients of his/his brother's company. Raving about Hampshire tonight with comparisons to the great Matty Smith, who both happen to be clients of a certain brother.
I only watched part of the game last evening, but did any of the commentators happen to ask Clarke.... Hey Phil, why isn't Solomona playing for Cas tonight...
