I think Sky/Radio need to get away from the whole "He's an ex player so he must be a good commentator/summariser" and find people who actually know what they're taking about!
Ave It! wrote:
Maybe I'm thinking of the other fella who commentates on yawnion? Stuart Barnes is it? Certainly one of them is so anti-league its untrue. He did nothing, but slate Sam Burgess off when he swapped codes and i also seem to remember him slagging off a State Origin game a few years ago claiming it was boring :shock:

If this wasn't Moore than happy to admit I was wrong, but it was definatley an ex player that now commentates on Union.



Wasn't it Barnes who came up with that patronising "league is draughts, union is chess" bollix that people unthinkingly parrot as if it's the source of all wisdom? And which begs the question, of course, that if union is such a game of tactical complexity, and league is such a simple game, how come they all want our coaches (and players) ?

Barnes was even in his playing days obese and unfit so wouldn't have lasted 5 minutes in RL. That's why he probably feels the need to slag it off to hide his own inadequacies. As a yawnion player he remained in the shadow of the very ordinary Rob Andrew throughout his career. Not someone whose opinions are worth much.

Tez is absolutely quality.
