Ave It! wrote:
Maybe I'm thinking of the other fella who commentates on yawnion? Stuart Barnes is it? Certainly one of them is so anti-league its untrue. He did nothing, but slate Sam Burgess off when he swapped codes and i also seem to remember him slagging off a State Origin game a few years ago claiming it was boring
If this wasn't Moore than happy to admit I was wrong, but it was definatley an ex player that now commentates on Union.
Wasn't it Barnes who came up with that patronising "league is draughts, union is chess" bollix that people unthinkingly parrot as if it's the source of all wisdom? And which begs the question, of course, that if union is such a game of tactical complexity, and league is such a simple game, how come they all want our coaches (and players) ?