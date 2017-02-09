Ave It! wrote:
Brian Moore? A man who would happily see the slow and painful demise of rugby league. Great idea
really? any proof of this other than heresay?
here is an exerpt from an interview he gave to the big issue magazine.
Q: Halifax is a rugby league town as well. Did you ever play the other code?
A: I did play rugby league sometimes, although you could never let anyone find out. I really enjoyed it. The players never had a problem with the rival codes. It was the administrators and some fans.