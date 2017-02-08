Not wishing to be unkind, but nobody wants Terry O'Connor commentating on Sky Sports RL matches.



If you have given him a contract, restrict him to interviewing players.



Failing that, at least send him for ongoing elocution lessons and ban him from saying 'you', 'your' and 'setasix'. PLEASE. I bet you he will say those three at least a hundred times during a commentary given the chance.



The problem is unfixable though as he doesn't have the IQ to be a good TV commentator.



I know he is from a different sport, but put Brian Moore (from Halifax, so can't be bad! and a former International rubgy player) on commentary with Hemmings and MC Dermott, and Sky sports RL viewing figures would rocket.