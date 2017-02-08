WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Open message to Neville Smith, Sky Sports RL producer

Open message to Neville Smith, Sky Sports RL producer

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 9:05 pm
Mr Churchill




Not wishing to be unkind, but nobody wants Terry O'Connor commentating on Sky Sports RL matches.

If you have given him a contract, restrict him to interviewing players.

Failing that, at least send him for ongoing elocution lessons and ban him from saying 'you', 'your' and 'setasix'. PLEASE. I bet you he will say those three at least a hundred times during a commentary given the chance.

The problem is unfixable though as he doesn't have the IQ to be a good TV commentator.

I know he is from a different sport, but put Brian Moore (from Halifax, so can't be bad! and a former International rubgy player) on commentary with Hemmings and MC Dermott, and Sky sports RL viewing figures would rocket.
Re: Open message to Neville Smith, Sky Sports RL producer

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 9:16 pm
Sheldon






Sorry, Brian Moore?
Re: Open message to Neville Smith, Sky Sports RL producer

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 9:24 pm
Mr Churchill




https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brian_M ... ugby_union)

Re: Open message to Neville Smith, Sky Sports RL producer

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 9:25 pm
headhunter






O'Connor is awful and has no place on TV, but Brian Moore, really? Way to ruin a pretty good post.
Re: Open message to Neville Smith, Sky Sports RL producer

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 9:58 pm
richardviking





Does Brian Moore have a say in this?

Re: Open message to Neville Smith, Sky Sports RL producer

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 11:28 pm
Spookdownunder



Re: Open message to Neville Smith, Sky Sports RL producer

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 11:35 pm
loiner81





Oh and you were doing so well, too.
