fez1 wrote: I heard that the BBC were due to show some matches live on TV - maybe red button, or online.

I can't seem to find any reference to it since I heard it.



Anybody else aware of this / know anything?

Stop going into pubs, and listening to the "tap room knowall.Super League is Sky's baby. They bought the rights. Only they will show live SL games. I don't see many Premier League games being shown live on the BBC/ITV. Likewise golf, boxing, tennis, etc.