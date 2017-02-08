Bit tongue in cheek, but think squad on sunday pretty much picks itself - fifita, jowitt, hurst all a little away from full fitness, lynne v trundle hard call, but bjb over caton brown, gibson, walker, crowther, and annikin, batchelor all vieing for a spot (think walker may have done enough)
Sadly am in italy so miss the first game, but will be checking on here for update s
Come on train
1) Grix
2) Johnson
3) Trundle
4) Toupu
5) BJB
6) Miller
7) Williams
Allgood
9) Wood
10) England
11) Ashurst
12) Kirmond
13) Sio
14) Huby
15) Arona
16) Finn
17) walker/crowther
Sadly am in italy so miss the first game, but will be checking on here for update s
Come on train
1) Grix
2) Johnson
3) Trundle
4) Toupu
5) BJB
6) Miller
7) Williams
Allgood
9) Wood
10) England
11) Ashurst
12) Kirmond
13) Sio
14) Huby
15) Arona
16) Finn
17) walker/crowther