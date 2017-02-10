bren2k wrote: It was also me - but like you, I'm not sufficiently up to speed on all the comings and goings to be able to summarise it in a way that might pique their interest.



If whatever is coming next relies on public support - I don't hold out much hope; the majority of the Wakefield public don't give a shiny $h1t about WT - and will see priorities on their own doorstep for public spending that will far outweigh any concern they have for what is widely talked about as a new stadium for a privately owned sports club .

Although I agree, it will be hard to get any serious public support about a Stadium. If it came to getting any Public support we need to get the conversation around the whole planned Newmarket Community Sports development that were promised and not just the stadium, we probably would have more support. Plus the issues around obesity in the area & the benefits that this development would bring to the Community in that regard, plus the link up with Wakefield College. We could also focus on the fact we've got the worst sporting facilities of any City in the Country and apart from a a new Sun Lane being built, there's been nothing new built in the City for over a couple of decades.