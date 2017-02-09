WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Newmarket correspondence

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 7:26 pm
Redscat wrote:
Try contacting the "Rotten Boroughs" section at Private Eye magazine. These bring the dodgy antics of Borough Councils and other public organisations to the notice of the public.

Somebody suggested this on this forum a few weeks ago.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 8:03 pm
wakeytrin wrote:
Somebody suggested this on this forum a few weeks ago.


Yes Wakeytrin, it was me. I would do it myself, but I'm not well up enough on the whole Newmarket subject as some others on this forum, and could not put the message across quite as succinctly as those. Sandal cat, How are you fixed???

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 8:19 pm
Redscat wrote:
Yes Wakeytrin, it was me. I would do it myself, but I'm not well up enough on the whole Newmarket subject as some others on this forum, and could not put the message across quite as succinctly as those. Sandal cat, How are you fixed???


We have not been idle during what appears to be a period of silence. We are having meetings with various people and I would anticipate that it will not be much longer before everything is in the public domain. We then will need a great deal of support from the public.

Please trust and bear with us just a little bit longer.
Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 9:18 pm
zzzzzzzzz!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 6:56 am
It doesn't appear to be a period of silence , it's been an age.
Would much rather nothing said atall than statements like delicate stage , should be able to make an announcement soon etc etc etc.
The club will getc all the support it needs but I think the general Mr and Mrs Wakefield will need some really hard hitting facts before they even stur.

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 7:28 am
BOJ04 wrote:
zzzzzzzzz!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!


Grow up
Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 11:06 am
BOJ04 wrote:
zzzzzzzzz!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Does it ever get tiresome being tiresome?
Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 11:23 am
JINJER wrote:
Does it ever get tiresome being tiresome?


Obviously not.
Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 11:30 am
Just hoping I'm around when stadium is sorted.
Keep 'at it' SC and TRB .
Try and ignore the detractors.

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 12:02 pm
Redscat wrote:
Yes Wakeytrin, it was me. I would do it myself, but I'm not well up enough on the whole Newmarket subject as some others on this forum, and could not put the message across quite as succinctly as those. Sandal cat, How are you fixed???


It was also me - but like you, I'm not sufficiently up to speed on all the comings and goings to be able to summarise it in a way that might pique their interest.

If whatever is coming next relies on public support - I don't hold out much hope; the majority of the Wakefield public don't give a shiny $h1t about WT - and will see priorities on their own doorstep for public spending that will far outweigh any concern they have for what is widely talked about as a new stadium for a privately owned sports club.
