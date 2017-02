Redscat wrote: Yes Wakeytrin, it was me. I would do it myself, but I'm not well up enough on the whole Newmarket subject as some others on this forum, and could not put the message across quite as succinctly as those. Sandal cat, How are you fixed???

We have not been idle during what appears to be a period of silence. We are having meetings with various people and I would anticipate that it will not be much longer before everything is in the public domain. We then will need a great deal of support from the public.Please trust and bear with us just a little bit longer.