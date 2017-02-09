thebeagle wrote: The question is,Why on earth would the council act in any way which would deprive the citizens of Wakefield the Community Stadium?

Especially as they had supposedly worked towards that goal themselves.

Thats a good question. Its easy to answer for the developer as they dont want to pay for the community facilities that they promised.Why would the council (ie Mr Box) not want the Newmarket stadium to proceed? I believe that there is no way that he would allow the Newmarket stadium to be built before a new one was provided for Castleford. The Castleford project is struggling as it is, and that is without any question over duplicating facilities for the area should the facilities at Newmarket get built.