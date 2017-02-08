|
Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4376
Location: Outside your remit
There's Only One F in Wakefield
Wed Feb 08, 2017 7:11 pm
Joined: Thu Oct 26, 2006 7:01 am
Posts: 10550
Location: No bowl, stick, STICK!
Shes hasnt really asled the right question. We all know the trigger point has not been achieved meaning the council can't enforce anything. What should have been asked was why the Newcold development was permitted outside of the UU.
As I posted on the other thead, Michael Carter has asked Gary Neville about the contractor who is constructing the new stand at Salford City football club.
It happens to be these guys. https://m.facebook.com/pjsteel.co.uk/?locale2=en_GB
Whether it's for BV or Dewsbury, well only one man knows.
1/10
Wed Feb 08, 2017 7:24 pm
Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 4:09 pm
Posts: 3073
Location: In the seaside town ...that they forgot to bomb
The interesting bit for me is -
"The council as the planning authority were duty bound to consider the application"
Maybe they were, but why did it have to be passed when -
"Subsequent to the approval of Yorkcourt’s Stadium proposal, a separate planning application was submitted by Yorkcourt Properties & Newcold Ltd for a cold food distribution warehouse within the Newmarket site."
Also, the bit about the Council's own planning lawyer giving advice, where is the correspondence on his advice?
The Big Society - Dave Cameron 2010.
The Shared Society - Theresa May 2016.
No such thing as society - Margaret Thatcher 1987.
Wed Feb 08, 2017 7:39 pm
Joined: Thu Oct 26, 2006 7:01 am
Posts: 10550
Location: No bowl, stick, STICK!
The Devil's Advocate wrote:
The interesting bit for me is -
"The council as the planning authority were duty bound to consider the application"
Maybe they were, but why did it have to be passed when -
"Subsequent to the approval of Yorkcourt’s Stadium proposal, a separate planning application was submitted by Yorkcourt Properties & Newcold Ltd for a cold food distribution warehouse within the Newmarket site."
Also, the bit about the Council's own planning lawyer giving advice, where is the correspondence on his advice?
The fact they've not even attempted to fabricate such evidence says it all. Creagh should be asking to see this. The council have shown their contmpt with regards to its rate payers having rejected the trust's requests to view this phantom legal advice, surely they can't deny a member of parliament.
1/10
Wed Feb 08, 2017 7:55 pm
Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2378
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
Khlav Kalash wrote:
The fact they've not even attempted to fabricate such evidence says it all. Creagh should be asking to see this. The council have shown their contmpt with regards to its rate payers having rejected the trust's requests to view this phantom legal advice, surely they can't deny a member of parliament.
Don't be silly. Wakefield Council do what they want.
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.
Wed Feb 08, 2017 8:26 pm
Joined: Fri Mar 07, 2014 1:09 am
Posts: 3441
As has been alluded to in previous posts, Mary Creagh isn't asking the right question and the Council are leading her a merry dance with their canny answers.
The SoSs ruling was that the UU or S106 or both applied to the land and not a particular planning application. That means any planning application, original, new or whatever should fall under the ruling and any square meterage should count toward the 60,0002m trigger point.
The questions should be
+ Why did the council ignore the clear SoS ruling and allow the Newcold storage building to be built outside of the UU/S106?
+ Why did Peter Box state, on live radio, that the Council had taken legal advice on this issue when subsequent FOI requests proved this to be untrue?
+ Why is the Council stating that this has nothing to do with them when they are the Local Planning Authority and therefore responsible for ensuring the SoSs legal ruling is applied?
+ Why is Wakefield Council failing to ensure the build and delivery of vital Community Sports facilities promised to the residents of Wakefield in return for giving up Brown and Green Belt land to a private developer.
Thu Feb 09, 2017 9:45 am
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12653
Location: Ossett
I would also be interested to know why (if that correspondence is an accurate record) WMDC, YCP and The Trust had a meeting to discuss the Newcold application - and no objections were made to it being a separate application that could be considered without contributing to the trigger point in the UU? Surely that was the (blindingly obvious) point at which Mackie's scam, and WMDC's complicity in it, became obvious?
As it stands - everything WMDC is saying in response to questions is technically true; but their ability to hide behind that was enabled by the original decision to collude with YCP to circumvent the SoS' ruling - which they apparently got away with, unfettered by objections from other stakeholders. Baffling.
Thu Feb 09, 2017 9:57 am
Joined: Fri Mar 07, 2014 1:09 am
Posts: 3441
bren2k wrote:
I would also be interested to know why (if that correspondence is an accurate record) WMDC, YCP and The Trust had a meeting to discuss the Newcold application - and no objections were made to it being a separate application that could be considered without contributing to the trigger point in the UU? Surely that was the (blindingly obvious) point at which Mackie's scam, and WMDC's complicity in it, became obvious?
As it stands - everything WMDC is saying in response to questions is technically true; but their ability to hide behind that was enabled by the original decision to collude with YCP to circumvent the SoS' ruling - which they apparently got away with, unfettered by objections from other stakeholders. Baffling.
It's my understanding, and I'll stand being corrected here, is that the meeting you mention took place after the planning had gone through. The lack of any objection to the Newcold building being outside the S106 was because the Council did the bare minimum in publicising the the planning application. No one from the Trust side picked up on it in the planning portal and even if they noticed the Planning application there was nothing overtly within the planning that revealed the build to be outside the S106 and therefore not contributing toward the stadium trigger point.
Ducks n Drakes by the Council again
