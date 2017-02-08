As has been alluded to in previous posts, Mary Creagh isn't asking the right question and the Council are leading her a merry dance with their canny answers.



The SoSs ruling was that the UU or S106 or both applied to the land and not a particular planning application. That means any planning application, original, new or whatever should fall under the ruling and any square meterage should count toward the 60,0002m trigger point.



The questions should be

+ Why did the council ignore the clear SoS ruling and allow the Newcold storage building to be built outside of the UU/S106?

+ Why did Peter Box state, on live radio, that the Council had taken legal advice on this issue when subsequent FOI requests proved this to be untrue?

+ Why is the Council stating that this has nothing to do with them when they are the Local Planning Authority and therefore responsible for ensuring the SoSs legal ruling is applied?

+ Why is Wakefield Council failing to ensure the build and delivery of vital Community Sports facilities promised to the residents of Wakefield in return for giving up Brown and Green Belt land to a private developer.