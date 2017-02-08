Received an email from Mary Creagh today explaining certain recent decisions she has taken, but also to confirm ongoing work relating to Newmarket. Just thought I'd share the document link she sent....
https://d3n8a8pro7vhmx.cloudfront.net/labourclp375/pages/300/attachments/original/1486391311/scan_2_.pdf?1486391311
Not sure what to make of it myself, more whataboutery by the council it seems...
https://d3n8a8pro7vhmx.cloudfront.net/labourclp375/pages/300/attachments/original/1486391311/scan_2_.pdf?1486391311
Not sure what to make of it myself, more whataboutery by the council it seems...