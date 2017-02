I worry that we have seen a lot of this in the off-season and this is part of a plan to encourage more attacking rugby through changing how the game is refereed. A healthy sport is a battle between attack and defence, sometimes defence is on top, sometimes attack, but that has to be a generally natural cycle.



A few years ago the 'problem' was hookers scooting from dummy half and rather than wait for defenders to improve and learn to defend that as they did in Australia, we simply relaxed the rules around the ruck, now, shockingly, we find it has swung the other way and it is the relaxed rules around the ruck slowing the ptb and ruining the game.



There may be changes of the rules that need to be made, but the underlying problem with SL is skill levels and depth of quality, it can't come from making it easier because it simply doesnt work.