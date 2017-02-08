WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Entertainment

Wed Feb 08, 2017 3:33 pm
Biff Tannen
http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/38862223

A good piece here by Dave Woods. I fully agree, and hope that there will more edge of your seat action on display. There has been far too many turn offs and turgid rubbish in recent seasons.
Re: Entertainment

Wed Feb 08, 2017 3:49 pm
Bullseye
Trouble is that unless the more cynical elements of negative play are penalised the more positive approach will fail. You have to cut out the wrestle and the deliberate lying in the ruck. That's what's making the game so dull. I think coaches also lack imagination in their attacking approach. All clubs use the same ploys and there's no variety at all.
Re: Entertainment

Wed Feb 08, 2017 3:56 pm
Biff Tannen
Bullseye wrote:
All clubs use the same ploys and there's no variety at all.


I forgot to add that, but yeah this is the crux of the problems the game has.
Re: Entertainment

Wed Feb 08, 2017 5:10 pm
rollin thunder
Bullseye wrote:
Trouble is that unless the more cynical elements of negative play are penalised the more positive approach will fail. You have to cut out the wrestle and the deliberate lying in the ruck. That's what's making the game so dull. I think coaches also lack imagination in their attacking approach. All clubs use the same ploys and there's no variety at all.


its simple as far as i am concerned just enforce the rules as they are, play the ball properly with the foot Or at least make the effort to, dont want to be too pedantic,
secondly when the ref calls held let go or you get penalized, all too often now, held means defending players can them slowly manipulate the attacker to the floor or wrestle him upright for another 5 seconds until the ref says release. held should mean held. its always been held once the momentum of a player is stopped whether thats upright or on the floor.

