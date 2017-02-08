WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Squads for Friday

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 7:51 pm
oggy123
We will more than match them up the middle just worried about our edges with hardaker and Shenton running out wide.. I honestly think it will be much closer than a lot of people think
Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 8:10 pm
Alan wrote:
So, missing out are Higham, Maria, Hopkins, Acton, Burr, Naughton, Thompson, and Foster. (plus, obviously McNally and Clare)

I guess everybody's chance will come, and I know Pelissier and Hood have been outstanding, but I'm surprised that Micky isn't playing.


I believe Higham has a slight niggle - expect him to be back against Leeds
Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 8:52 pm
Nozzy
oggy123 wrote:
We will more than match them up the middle just worried about our edges with hardaker and Shenton running out wide.. I honestly think it will be much closer than a lot of people think


Agree with that, our likely starting pack looks very good but Cas look to have the edge out wide and the stronger bench.

Need some big performances throughout the team if we want to make a winning start on Friday.

Although nobody expected Batley to win in Round 1 last season, and we all know what happened there! :lol:
OFFTHECUFF wrote:
Wish i could watch a team like Leigh. :CLAP:


Steve wrote:
Dislike Leigh with a passion, but they are a million miles ahead of any other club in this league, a sad fact.

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 9:27 pm
cas all the way
oggy123 wrote:
We will more than match them up the middle just worried about our edges with hardaker and Shenton running out wide.. I honestly think it will be much closer than a lot of people think


Cas Fans are expecting a very close game. We underperform in round 1 for some reason year in year out. Last 2 year we couldnt grab a win vs Wakey or Hull KR.

Your team looks solid and I expect you to push us all the way.

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 11:54 pm
Nozzy
According to Mark Taylor on twitter we haven't beaten Cas since 1987! :shock:

I am going to try and stay positive and say that after 30 years of hurt we are overdue a result! :D

OFFTHECUFF wrote:
Wish i could watch a team like Leigh. :CLAP:


Steve wrote:
Dislike Leigh with a passion, but they are a million miles ahead of any other club in this league, a sad fact.
