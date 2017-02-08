oggy123 wrote: We will more than match them up the middle just worried about our edges with hardaker and Shenton running out wide.. I honestly think it will be much closer than a lot of people think

Agree with that, our likely starting pack looks very good but Cas look to have the edge out wide and the stronger bench.Need some big performances throughout the team if we want to make a winning start on Friday.Although nobody expected Batley to win in Round 1 last season, and we all know what happened there!