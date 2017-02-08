|
Nozzy
|
No Higham but Higson features, thought he was injured? Great news if he isn't!
Squad looks strong but Cas also look very strong.
Bring it on!
|
OFFTHECUFF wrote:
Wish i could watch a team like Leigh.
Steve wrote:
Dislike Leigh with a passion, but they are a million miles ahead of any other club in this league, a sad fact.
|
Wed Feb 08, 2017 3:35 pm
|
Alan
|
So, missing out are Higham, Maria, Hopkins, Acton, Burr, Naughton, Thompson, and Foster. (plus, obviously McNally and Clare)
I guess everybody's chance will come, and I know Pelissier and Hood have been outstanding, but I'm surprised that Micky isn't playing.
|
|
Wed Feb 08, 2017 4:21 pm
|
Cokey
|
Alan wrote:
So, missing out are Higham, Maria, Hopkins, Acton, Burr, Naughton, Thompson, and Foster. (plus, obviously McNally and Clare)
I guess everybody's chance will come, and I know Pelissier and Hood have been outstanding, but I'm surprised that Micky isn't playing.
And 2 more to omit from the 19.
Who do you leave out?
My choice would be,Reynolds and either Tickle or Green.
|
|
Wed Feb 08, 2017 4:54 pm
|
Nozzy
|
Cokey wrote:
And 2 more to omit from the 19.
Who do you leave out?
My choice would be,Reynolds and either Tickle or Green.
Reynolds and Crookes/Tonga for me.
1. Hampshire
2. Higson
3. Brown
4. Crookes/Tonga
5. Dawson
6. Ridyard
7. Drinkwater
8. Hock
9. Pelissier
10. Weston
11. Paterson
12. Stewart
13. Hansen
Subs:
Hood
Tickle
Green
Vea
|
|
Wed Feb 08, 2017 5:06 pm
|
Cokey
|
Nozzy wrote:
Reynolds and Crookes/Tonga for me.
1. Hampshire
2. Higson
3. Brown
4. Crookes/Tonga
5. Dawson
6. Ridyard
7. Drinkwater
8. Hock
9. Pelissier
10. Weston
11. Paterson
12. Stewart
13. Hansen
Subs:
Hood
Tickle
Green
Vea
Ya yer reet Nozzy,I miscalulated the backs. I'll go with that.
|
|
Wed Feb 08, 2017 5:38 pm
|
|
Cokey wrote:
Ya yer reet Nozzy,I miscalulated the backs. I'll go with that.
Derek , Crooks will be the star turn this season, has pace , can score tries from anywhere on the pitch, and can tackle , a must for our back line, agreed someone has to miss out , but I wouldn't ignore Crooks.
|
|
Wed Feb 08, 2017 5:41 pm
|
Cokey
|
charlie caroli wrote:
Derek , Crooks will be the star turn this season, has pace , can score tries from anywhere on the pitch, and can tackle , a must for our back line, agreed someone has to miss out , but I wouldn't ignore Crooks.
Go on then Ian, I'll go with crooks in front of Tonga.
BTW - You've got that many teams in the SL dream team, you could have your own mini league.
1. Hampshire
2. Higson
3. Brown
4. Crooks
5. Dawson
6. Ridyard
7. Drinkwater
8. Hock
9. Pelissier
10. Weston
11. Paterson
12. Stewart
13. Hansen
Subs:
Hood
Tickle
Green
Vea
|
