Sat Feb 18, 2017 5:57 pm
Not be dead next week after we give you a good tonking , Atela Vea MOM :lol:
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Dead forum

Sat Feb 18, 2017 9:20 pm
GUBRATS wrote:
Not be dead next week after we give you a good tonking , Atela Vea MOM :lol:



Has he learnt how to tackle since leaving Saints?

Regards

King James

Re: Dead forum

Sat Feb 18, 2017 9:34 pm
Lebron James wrote:
Has he learnt how to tackle since leaving Saints?

Regards

King James


No he's still missing tackles all over the shop and it would seem he's also forgot how to pass :lol:
Mugwump mocking mental illness for a second time -

"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"

Utter disgusting abusive remark from a keyboard warrior

Re: Dead forum

Sun Feb 19, 2017 2:20 pm
Lebron James wrote:
Has he learnt how to tackle since leaving Saints?

Regards

King James


You don't get irony do you james ? , then again you don't get much , do you ?
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
