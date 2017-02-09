redex113 wrote:



He caused the slump just to add, such a shame about this Saints forum seemingly dead compared to 5-10 years ago used to enjoy reading the jousting on here amongst others. Glad to see Saddened is still around thoughHe caused the slump

Give over, I was on everyone's 'ignore' list, so I was like a drunk shouting abuse at pigeons and chip wrappers at 5am when everyone else had gone home. Those who didn't have me on the ignore list all loved me.There's far, far worse than me on Redvee. I never said a bad word about anyone on a personal level, never bullied anyone and didn't disrupt threads either, I always posted valid opinions, just had a more cynical slant. I had major beef with our recruitment policy for about five years and to be fair to me I was completely proved right. Most people just black marked me because I had the temerity to suggest Wello wasn't the best option at fullback anymore.