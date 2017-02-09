WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Dead forum

St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Dead forum

 
Re: Dead forum

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 3:45 pm
ChampagneSuperRovers
Can tha pay on door tonight? Away end?
Re: Dead forum

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 3:56 pm
Saint Rabban
ChampagneSuperRovers wrote:
Can tha pay on door tonight? Away end?


Should have no problem there matey. Cash turnstiles available for all but 'all ticket' matches, i.e. Wigoon.
Re: Dead forum

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 5:09 pm
mrpurfect
yep people start new forums for to be with like minded people and then they argue with each other.

much better to stay on here and argue with rival fans.
Re: Dead forum

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 6:47 pm
Twentyman
I'm still here. Been hibernating over winter. Hope everyone had a good un.

Re: Dead forum

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 11:10 pm
Saddened!
redex113 wrote:
just to add, such a shame about this Saints forum seemingly dead compared to 5-10 years ago used to enjoy reading the jousting on here amongst others. Glad to see Saddened is still around though

He caused the slump :roll:


:lol:

Give over, I was on everyone's 'ignore' list, so I was like a drunk shouting abuse at pigeons and chip wrappers at 5am when everyone else had gone home. Those who didn't have me on the ignore list all loved me.

There's far, far worse than me on Redvee. I never said a bad word about anyone on a personal level, never bullied anyone and didn't disrupt threads either, I always posted valid opinions, just had a more cynical slant. I had major beef with our recruitment policy for about five years and to be fair to me I was completely proved right. Most people just black marked me because I had the temerity to suggest Wello wasn't the best option at fullback anymore.

Re: Dead forum

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 1:51 pm
bewareshadows
I think it was more than just saying Wello was not the best fullback any more, but lets not get into that.

Social media and like minded thinking has reduced the number of people on here, also people grow up and post less. I stopped being a mod as I could not attend every game any more.

But I still come on here to get a balanced view. But the mobile version is awful I keep getting pop up posts saying my mobile has been hijacked. Does not happen except when I use this site on mobile.
Re: Dead forum

Post Sat Feb 11, 2017 10:54 pm
nohalfbacks
redex113 wrote:
just to add, such a shame about this Saints forum seemingly dead compared to 5-10 years ago used to enjoy reading the jousting on here amongst others. Glad to see Saddened is still around though

He caused the slump :roll:

And 27-0 wins you a challenge cup! ☺
