Roy Haggerty wrote: First game is tomorrow. No posts about Saints for a whole week. What's happened here?



Last one out switch off the lights?

Yeah, pretty much. The only ones left on here are those like me who have been banned from Redvee.net or too cool to go there in the first place. Which is a shame as this forum was always the better of the two. But once a lot went, there was no one to talk to on here. Sad really because on redvee you don't get any interaction from fans of other teams, bar Rogues who is still allowed to turn every thread in the Wigan direction no matter how specific it is. I miss this forum a lot, never really got into Redvee as it's got too many people with the same viewpoint, 95% of them are Saintly Saints-can-do-no-wrong-and-cannot-ever-be-criticised do-gooders and the rest are annoyed to the point of insanity so they just criticise the club over everything and get sniped at by the god squad. Literally every post ever is the same.Twitter is the last drinking hole for most after the two forums and that being what it is is only ever snippets of opinion that is rarely debated.