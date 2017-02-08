its a shame Leeds forum is going the same way although that got a lot to do with certain posters spoiling every thread with bickering and name calling. but its the same across all these forums, been going on here for last 2 weeks to see saints fans views on the upcoming game and usually go on in the days aftermath of game, same with every club Leeds are playing. don't no if its a society thing were people just don't no how to have genuine debate and express opinion, and have a laff and understand genuine friendly banter anymore without retorting to abuse and name calling. its a shame really as all these forums even 2-3 years ago were pretty vibrant.