Thoroughly enjoyable game. Penalty count was dreadful and whilst some could be argued against it is something we suffer week in week out and it cost us the game. We need to get smarter in playing the refs. We alos bombed, as others have said 3 good chances in the first half.



but it was a great game, very impressed with the pack which really stuck to its task. Purtill was very very good, which i confess was a surprise as i really didnt fancy him. now need to get some wins under our belts, get Api back and grant and onwards and upwards......................