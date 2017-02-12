WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hull KR game

Board index Kingstone Press Championship London Broncos Hull KR game

 
Post a reply

Re: Hull KR game

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 8:58 pm
Rob from Erith User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jul 26, 2005 8:30 pm
Posts: 2240
Location: Deepest Erith
Andover Boy wrote:
Spoke with Nigel Wood after the game. He was wearing a Sky Sports beanie, and I suggested this game was an example of why Shy should be showing the Championship


What did he say to that?
I mean there was more entertainment out there today than will be seen in the entire 6 nations!
Well f**k my hat, I didn't know that!

Come all without, come all within, we're London Broncos not the H********s!

Re: Hull KR game

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 9:16 pm
Bostwick Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm
Posts: 887
On todays form Hull KR, will not be bouncing back to Super League at the end of this season.

Re: Hull KR game

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 9:51 pm
moxi1 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3397
Bostwick wrote:
On todays form Hull KR, will not be bouncing back to Super League at the end of this season.


Good job we've got 21 more rounds to sort it out then isn't it.

Re: Hull KR game

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 9:52 pm
Andover Boy Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Feb 01, 2012 8:43 pm
Posts: 364
Rob from Erith wrote:
What did he say to that?
I mean there was more entertainment out there today than will be seen in the entire 6 nations!

He said he was trying! I do appreciate it's difficult.
Catch my band, Sacrilege - dates at http://www.sacrilegenwobhm.com

Re: Hull KR game

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 10:00 pm
Andover Boy Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Feb 01, 2012 8:43 pm
Posts: 364
moxi1 wrote:
Good job we've got 21 more rounds to sort it out then isn't it.

If you feel there's a lot of improvement in the squad, I reckon you have a good shot. A really fast-paced game. Lunt is simply a class above
Catch my band, Sacrilege - dates at http://www.sacrilegenwobhm.com

Re: Hull KR game

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 10:08 pm
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5084
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
Lunt is simply a class above


And that tells us everything. He has been moved out of SL club after SL club and finally found his level.
Mac out!

Re: Hull KR game

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 11:41 pm
mickyb1234 Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 18, 2006 3:50 pm
Posts: 3680
Andover boy, we were obviously watching different games, and you are suggesting that the ref today had something against coming south! Interesting thought, not sure what you Base that on. From where I was stood neither team were putting in any high shots. Agree with you on the trying to milk a penalty call. I do think the clampdown on moving off the mark is prioritising the wrong thing. As for 50/50 calls the double movement try was a 50/50 that went our way, the goal line drop out or 20 Mtrs re start from the ball that Dixon tried to batt dead in ball was a 50/50 call that many a touch judge might have gone the other way.
Our disallowed try called as fwd was a 50/50 that went against us. 50/50 are exactly that, how does a ref react to a 50/50 trust me it's nothing to do with any bias, if a call has to go one way or another reaction and attitude of the players can effect that.
Don't forget as well the 3 officials work as a team, the ref is a Wigan lad, one touchy lives in lindon

Re: Hull KR game

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 11:48 pm
mickyb1234 Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 18, 2006 3:50 pm
Posts: 3680
Outstanding players today, purtill for us lunt for KR. As expected we saw two very good teams today both playing open and exciting rugby. Pace was fast, for both teams go into rest of games like that few teams will keep up. Had we taken the 3 missed chances in the first half the game was ours, had we given away less penalties the game was ours. On the back of today I think we will have a good season.
Good to see so many in the ground, shame it was not broncos fans filling the stand. Great to see so many travelling fans from East Yorkshire

Re: Hull KR game

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 11:57 pm
MrPhilb Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Aug 19, 2008 6:16 pm
Posts: 9015
wire-quin wrote:
And that tells us everything. He has been moved out of SL club after SL club and finally found his level.



Errr no he hasn't
HULL KINGSTON ROVERS is my religion, Craven Park is my church and Albert Kelly is my God
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, Hessle rover, Leythersteve, mickyb1234, MrPhilb, robin1972, Sheldon and 35 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to London Broncos




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,518,3781,04275,7504,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sat 18th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
v
BRISBANETV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
WCC-R1
WIGAN
v
CRONULLATV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
SWINTON
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  