wire-quin wrote: In one breath you say its a new side that has hardly plaid in the other its under performance, How do you know??

Because the potential is there for all to see. This team plays at a quicker pace then that of our SL class of 2016. The potential is there, it may not get fulfilled, but going on the basis of potential, then that was a below par performance. Our second rowers for instance are proven performers at SL level and are yet to have a decent game so far, but it will come.