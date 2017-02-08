Roqica was so far off the pace it was untrue, and to a lesser degree so was Offerdahl. I reckon Roqica was left flat footed and floundering in defence three times at least - great going forward though.
Junior's second shift against Swinton was left very very late so it is quite possible the coach wasn't happy with him.
At the time I thought it was tactical to put him against a tiring defence as an impact player. Also Eddie was having a good game so keeping him out made sense. Looks like there was more to it than I thought.
Mark was ok I thought but certainly nothing special.
