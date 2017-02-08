|
|
It does say he's signed as cover for the Knights so maybe their expectations of his game time are lower than ours.
What would a Cockney know about rugby league?
Wed Feb 08, 2017 12:46 pm
I think with Tupou its just a matter that we as a club don't have the luxury of being able to spend quite big wages for limited game time. I wish him well.
Wed Feb 08, 2017 1:04 pm
Fordy
PopTart wrote:
Anderson was at the end of his contract though, and injured so agreeable for both parties, more us than him.
Tupou I think left with encouragement as we needed the quota spot and he was showing injuries and couldn't play the minutes we needed
Simon I agree we handled in a classy way and just accepted he wanted to move back home.
I'd agree with all of that. I also get the impression that Simon acted with a damn sight more class than Sandow or Segeyaro which makes the situation much more tolerable for a club to manage.
Wed Feb 08, 2017 5:46 pm
Both Simon (who I rated highly) and Tupou at least tried for the club, Simon with more success.
Tupou was a class player but you could see the bloke wasn't up to it for us for one reason or another. Good luck to them both
Wed Feb 08, 2017 11:21 pm
the down side is that Toops (one of my favourite players) has signed for the Knights (one of my least favourite clubs)!!!
I want to wish him well so.... I hope he is the player of the year for the wooden spoonists!
Wed Feb 08, 2017 11:54 pm
bentleberry wrote:
It's interesting to see how different clubs respond to similar situations. Warrington, Leeds, Castleford, and Wakefield (as well as others) have all had players leave/retire/homesick. Three of those clubs have thrown a hissy fit and called in the lawyers which has done nothing for the reputation of the game, one club has made the mature decision and allowed those players to leave. In my mind, Wakey have played the classiest move possible, yeah they've lost some good players in Tupou, Anderson and Simon, but they've shown themselves in a much better light than the other clubs.
Best wishes to him, I hope he and his family find the happiness they obviously couldn't in Wakefield
But it also sends a message out to current and future oversea's players that they can play the homesickness card and walk away.
I've also noticed that with the odd exception that players suddenly get homesick when their team are struggling in the bottom half of the table and things aren't as rosie as they were promised.
Fri Feb 10, 2017 11:56 pm
I would suggest that in Simon the struggling at the bottom half of the table don't come into it as 2015 we were at the bottom and he could have played the card then.Instead he stayed put and helped us through it then last season we had a decent season. Anderson was at the end of his contract and injury and time had caught up with him and he realised and called it a day. Topou we saw the odd glimpse of what he could do but I think he soon had second thoughts about coming over to a much colder climate and way of life at least it appeared an agreement came about where he went back to Oz and it opened up the prospect of bringing others in.
Sat Feb 11, 2017 10:59 am
When we released Simon it sounded like he was 'tapped up' when he went back home and then played 'homesick card'. Ironic really after agreeing a 1 year contract extension not long before..
Sat Feb 11, 2017 8:19 pm
I wonder if Simon mentioned he was homesick when he signed his new contract?
Sat Feb 11, 2017 9:08 pm
It's all water under the bridge now with regards to Tupou and Simon.
As has been mentioned, Tupou's departure has allowed us to bring in other players.
We now have a squad that has depth and our own coming through.
Simon's transfer has possibly allowed us to improve James Batchelor's contract, so I can't see where the club has fallen short on what they have done to get what's best for the club.
