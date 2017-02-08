WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Anthony Tupou

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Anthony Tupou

 
Post a reply

Re: Anthony Tupou

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 12:35 pm
wakefieldwall Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 07, 2015 8:26 pm
Posts: 404
It does say he's signed as cover for the Knights so maybe their expectations of his game time are lower than ours.
What would a Cockney know about rugby league?

Re: Anthony Tupou

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 12:46 pm
TrinityIHC User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4389
Location: Outside your remit
I think with Tupou its just a matter that we as a club don't have the luxury of being able to spend quite big wages for limited game time. I wish him well.
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: Anthony Tupou

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 1:04 pm
Fordy User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 8:15 am
Posts: 4453
PopTart wrote:
Anderson was at the end of his contract though, and injured so agreeable for both parties, more us than him.
Tupou I think left with encouragement as we needed the quota spot and he was showing injuries and couldn't play the minutes we needed
Simon I agree we handled in a classy way and just accepted he wanted to move back home.


I'd agree with all of that. I also get the impression that Simon acted with a damn sight more class than Sandow or Segeyaro which makes the situation much more tolerable for a club to manage.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - The PRIDE of Sporting Wakefield

Motivation will almost always beat mere talent.

Learn from the past, but don't live in it!

Re: Anthony Tupou

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 5:46 pm
Trinity1315 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm
Posts: 480
Both Simon (who I rated highly) and Tupou at least tried for the club, Simon with more success.
Tupou was a class player but you could see the bloke wasn't up to it for us for one reason or another. Good luck to them both

Re: Anthony Tupou

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 11:21 pm
Spookdownunder Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Jun 15, 2016 11:51 pm
Posts: 73
the down side is that Toops (one of my favourite players) has signed for the Knights (one of my least favourite clubs)!!!

I want to wish him well so.... I hope he is the player of the year for the wooden spoonists! :)

Re: Anthony Tupou

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 11:54 pm
newgroundb4wakey Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1253
bentleberry wrote:
It's interesting to see how different clubs respond to similar situations. Warrington, Leeds, Castleford, and Wakefield (as well as others) have all had players leave/retire/homesick. Three of those clubs have thrown a hissy fit and called in the lawyers which has done nothing for the reputation of the game, one club has made the mature decision and allowed those players to leave. In my mind, Wakey have played the classiest move possible, yeah they've lost some good players in Tupou, Anderson and Simon, but they've shown themselves in a much better light than the other clubs.

Best wishes to him, I hope he and his family find the happiness they obviously couldn't in Wakefield


But it also sends a message out to current and future oversea's players that they can play the homesickness card and walk away.
I've also noticed that with the odd exception that players suddenly get homesick when their team are struggling in the bottom half of the table and things aren't as rosie as they were promised.

Re: Anthony Tupou

Post Fri Feb 10, 2017 11:56 pm
les-goose Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Aug 02, 2011 7:57 pm
Posts: 1766
Location: Outwood Wakefield
I would suggest that in Simon the struggling at the bottom half of the table don't come into it as 2015 we were at the bottom and he could have played the card then.Instead he stayed put and helped us through it then last season we had a decent season. Anderson was at the end of his contract and injury and time had caught up with him and he realised and called it a day. Topou we saw the odd glimpse of what he could do but I think he soon had second thoughts about coming over to a much colder climate and way of life at least it appeared an agreement came about where he went back to Oz and it opened up the prospect of bringing others in.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: alegend, bentleberry, bigbadcat, Bullseye, duke street 10, Hank Moody, hazzard, Khlav Kalash, les-goose, Mable_Syrup, PHe, Redscat, Slugger McBatt, thebeagle, TrinityIHC, Upanunder, westgaterunner, Willzay and 229 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,517,1831,52175,7414,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 17:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BATLEY
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  
 > Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
SL-R1
WAKEFIELD
v
HULL FC < 
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
SWINTON
v
BRADFORD  