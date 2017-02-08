Anderson was at the end of his contract though, and injured so agreeable for both parties, more us than him. Tupou I think left with encouragement as we needed the quota spot and he was showing injuries and couldn't play the minutes we needed Simon I agree we handled in a classy way and just accepted he wanted to move back home.
I'd agree with all of that. I also get the impression that Simon acted with a damn sight more class than Sandow or Segeyaro which makes the situation much more tolerable for a club to manage.
Both Simon (who I rated highly) and Tupou at least tried for the club, Simon with more success. Tupou was a class player but you could see the bloke wasn't up to it for us for one reason or another. Good luck to them both
It's interesting to see how different clubs respond to similar situations. Warrington, Leeds, Castleford, and Wakefield (as well as others) have all had players leave/retire/homesick. Three of those clubs have thrown a hissy fit and called in the lawyers which has done nothing for the reputation of the game, one club has made the mature decision and allowed those players to leave. In my mind, Wakey have played the classiest move possible, yeah they've lost some good players in Tupou, Anderson and Simon, but they've shown themselves in a much better light than the other clubs.
Best wishes to him, I hope he and his family find the happiness they obviously couldn't in Wakefield
But it also sends a message out to current and future oversea's players that they can play the homesickness card and walk away. I've also noticed that with the odd exception that players suddenly get homesick when their team are struggling in the bottom half of the table and things aren't as rosie as they were promised.
I would suggest that in Simon the struggling at the bottom half of the table don't come into it as 2015 we were at the bottom and he could have played the card then.Instead he stayed put and helped us through it then last season we had a decent season. Anderson was at the end of his contract and injury and time had caught up with him and he realised and called it a day. Topou we saw the odd glimpse of what he could do but I think he soon had second thoughts about coming over to a much colder climate and way of life at least it appeared an agreement came about where he went back to Oz and it opened up the prospect of bringing others in.
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.