bentleberry wrote:

It's interesting to see how different clubs respond to similar situations. Warrington, Leeds, Castleford, and Wakefield (as well as others) have all had players leave/retire/homesick. Three of those clubs have thrown a hissy fit and called in the lawyers which has done nothing for the reputation of the game, one club has made the mature decision and allowed those players to leave. In my mind, Wakey have played the classiest move possible, yeah they've lost some good players in Tupou, Anderson and Simon, but they've shown themselves in a much better light than the other clubs.



Best wishes to him, I hope he and his family find the happiness they obviously couldn't in Wakefield